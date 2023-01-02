Turkish Airlines receives new plane, expanding its fleet

Turkish Airlines receives new plane, expanding its fleet

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines receives new plane, expanding its fleet

Turkish Airlines has received a new airplane, expanding its fleet, Bilal Ekşi, the CEO of the flag carrier has announced.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joined the company’s fleet on Dec. 31.

“In 2003, we had 65 airplanes. Now we are entering 2023 with 393 airplanes,” Ekşi wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Ekşi said that the carrier plans to hire 2,600 new cabin crew members and 1,200 pilots in 2023 and that the company targets more than 10 percent growth this year.

He noted that Turkish Airlines ranked 35th in the world in the terms of the fleet size in 2003.

In the first eleven months of 2022, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 66.3 million passengers, 3.7 percent lower than the travelers the company served in the same period of 2019.

The international passenger tally grew 5.6 percent compared with January-November 2019 to 42.7 million people, while domestic passengers fell 17 percent to around 24 million.

The carrier boosted its seat capacity from 68,321 to 79,595.

In November alone, the number of total passengers inched up 0.2 percent from the same month of 2019 to 5.75 million with international passengers rising 8.2 percent to 3.69 million. Domestic passengers the company carried fell by 11.5 percent to 2.06 million.

Total revenues of Turkish Airlines soared 37 percent in the first nine months of 2022 from the same period of 2019 to reach $13.65 billion, with net operating profit rising 369 percent to $2.1 billion. The company’s net income grew more than 398 percent to $2.52 billion in January-September 2022.

Türkiye, THY, Economy,

WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

    Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

  2. Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

    Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

  3. Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

    Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

  4. Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

  5. Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

    Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin
Recommended
China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions
Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case

Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case
New era begins in energy efficiency for buildings

New era begins in energy efficiency for buildings
Price of natural gas used in electricity production reduced

Price of natural gas used in electricity production reduced
Central Bank keeps 5 percent medium-term inflation target

Central Bank keeps 5 percent medium-term inflation target
UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns
WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

A Ukrainian strike on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka killed 63 Russian troops, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

ECONOMY China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Dec. 31, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.    
SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.