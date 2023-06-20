Turkish Airlines named top service exporter in 2022

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has been awarded the top services exporter title for the year 2022, the national flag carrier has announced.

The company generated $15.8 billion in revenues from services exports last year, which marked a strong 70 percent increase from 2021, the carrier said in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the award to Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines’ Board and Executive Committee, at an event organized during the General Assembly of Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and Export Champions Award Ceremony on June 17.

Low-cost carrier Pegasus ranked in the list of top services exporters, followed by Güneş Ekspress Havacılık (SunExpress), İGA Istanbul Airport and airports operator TAV Havalimanları.

Türkiye’s total services revenues rose by 47 percent in 2022, compared with the previous year, to stand at $90.3 billion, according to data from the Services Exporters’ Association (HİB).

The country’s services trade surplus was $49.8 billion, rising 56.6 percent.

Export revenues from tourism services grew 55 percent, while the increase in passenger transport and freight transport services was 50 percent, making the largest contribution to the industry.

Entertainment and culture services revenues leaped nearly 163 percent to $504 million. Financial services exports amounted to $732 million last year, registering a robust 47 percent increase from 2021, show the data from the HİB.

Türkiye’s overall revenues from services exports stood at $43.2 billion in 2012, surpassing the $60 billion mark in 2014. Due to the adverse effects of the global pandemic, revenues fell to $35 billion in 2020, only to recover to $61.4 billion in the following year.

TİM also announced the largest goods exporters. Carmaker Ford topped the list in this category. Refiner Tüpraş and energy giant Socar Türkiye ranked second and third, respectively. Another carmaker Totoya Otomotiv was the fourth largest exporter last year.