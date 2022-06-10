Turkish Airlines named ‘most valuable brand’

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines has been named the country’s most valuable brand for 2022, for the fifth time in a row, according to a Brand Finance report.

The national flag carrier topped Brand Finance’s Turkey 100 list with a brand value of $1.60 billion.

The carrier’s brand value was also $1.60 billion in 2021.

Turkish Airlines flies to 128 countries in 334 destinations with a fleet of 372 aircraft. It carried a total of 17.7 million passengers in the first four months of 2022, including 10.8 million international travelers. The company’s revenues stood at $3.05 billion in the first quarter of this year, while its net income was $161 million.

Home appliances maker Arçelik followed Turkish Airlines with a brand value of $1.4 billion, down from the previous year’s $1.59 billion.

Carmaker Ford Otosan, which ranked 10th ($787 million) in 2021, claimed the third spot with a brand value of $819 million.

Another manufacturer of home appliances, Vestel, moved up seven places to rank fourth on this year’s list with a brand value of $720 million.

GSM operator Turkcell’s ranking was unchanged at fifth, but the company’s brand value declined from $1.06 billion in 2021 to $705 million this year.

The brand value of fashion retailer LC Waikiki, which ranked sixth on the list, was $668 million, followed by Garanti BBVA at $532 million, down from $1.19 billion in 2021.

Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
