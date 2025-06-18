Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has been named the "Best Airline in Europe" at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards for the 10th time.

The award ceremony, widely regarded as the Oscars of the Aviation Industry, was held at the Air and Space Museum in Paris on June 17.

The Turkish flag carrier was also recognized with other awards, including World’s Best Business Class Catering,” “Best Airline in Southern Europe,” “Best Economy Class in Europe,” “Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Europe,” “Best Business Class in Europe,” “Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Europe” and “Best Business Class in Southern Europe.”

These accolades once again reaffirmed Turkish Airlines’ strong position in the global aviation sector, the carrier said in a statement.

Turkish Airlines is renowned for connecting more countries than any other airline in the world.

Qatar Airways was voted the "World’s Best Airline." Singapore Airlines ranked second in the world for 2025, with Cathay Pacific Airways moving up to third place.

Emirates was ranked fourth, while ANA All Nippon Airways secured the fifth position out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.

Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners.

The online survey operated from September 2024 to May 2025, and more than 100 customer nationalities participated, according to Skytrax.