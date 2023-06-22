Turkish Airlines named Europe’s best airline

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines has been named Europe’s best airline for an eighth time by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

The flag carrier also bagged awards in the best Airline in Southern Europe, best Business Class catering, best Economy class catering and best economy class seat in Europe categories.

The 2023 World Airline Awards were announced in a gala ceremony held in the iconic Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show.

“We are proud to have been honored as the Best Airline in Europe for the eighth time. Being recognized as the best in the world in both business and economy class catering by the Skytrax survey is a source of great joy for the Turkish Airlines family,” said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and executive committee.

“We will continue to improve our service standards and provide the best possible experience for our guests.”

Turkish Airlines carried nearly 72 million passengers last year, including more than 46 million international travelers.

The number of passengers the company carried increased by 29 percent year-on-year in January-May 2023 to 31 million. The international passenger tally rose by 34 percent to 19.8 million.

Widely regarded as “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” the World Airline Awards began in 1999, and remain totally independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event paid by the organizers, Skytrax.

Singapore Airlines was voted the World’s Best Airline at this year’s awards. Qatar Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways ranked second and third, out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.

