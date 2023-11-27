Turkish Airlines’ low-cost brand AJet to start flights in March

ISTANBUL
Low-cost carrier AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, has been rebranded as AJet and is set to start operations next year, aiming to become an important player in the aviation sector in the region.

AJet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul and Esenboğa Airport with flights commencing at the end of March 2024.

Ajet aims to grow by 12 percent to carry 24 million passengers in 2024, said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board and the executive committee of Turkish Airlines.

The rebranded carrier targets 55 million passengers in 2033, according to Bolat.

He noted that AnadoluJet flies to 41 domestic and 48 destinations in 29 countries with a fleet of 90 airplanes.

“With its new logo and new name, AJet will initially have a total of 3,000 personnel.”

Ajet aims to expand its network to 44 countries and to increase the number of jets in its fleet to 200 by 2033, Bolat said.

“AnadoluJet met its growth target of 30 percent in 2023 expanding 41 percent on domestic routes, carrying more than 20 passengers,” he noted.

AnadoluJet was established in 2008 to serve the cities in Anatolia. It started international flights in June 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the AJet brand, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that the number of airports in Türkiye increased from 26 in 2002 to 57 while the terminals’ capacity grew from 55 million to more than 337 million passengers.

Türkiye ranked third in Europe and sixth in the world in terms of air passenger traffic in 2022, according to Uraloğlu.

