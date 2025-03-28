Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in N. Macedonia

Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in N. Macedonia

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in N. Macedonia

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has added Ohrid, one of North Macedonia’s key tourism destinations, to its flight network, according to a statement by the airline on March 27.

With this addition, Ohrid became the flag carrier’s second destination in North Macedonia after the capital, Skopje.

It also became the 123rd destination in Europe and the 353rd worldwide.

"Lake Ohrid, one of Europe’s richest areas in terms of biodiversity, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, making it a symbol of the city," it said.

In 1980, the entire city of Ohrid was placed under UNESCO protection due to its historical, cultural and natural significance.

THY has begun operating reciprocal flights between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul The Apostle Airport four times a week.

“As Turkish Airlines, we believe that our newly launched flights to/from Ohrid, one of Europe’s oldest settlements, will create new opportunities for both tourism and business," said Bilal Ekşi, the airline's CEO.

Additionally, it will further enhance cultural exchanges with Ohrid, “a city that reflects the essence of the Balkans and carries traces of Ottoman heritage," he added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

    Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

  2. Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

    Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

  3. Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

    Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

  4. Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

    Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

  5. Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

    Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production
Licensed power generation up 3 percent in January

Licensed power generation up 3 percent in January
Kazakh Kaspi acquires Rabobanks Turkish subsidiary

Kazakh Kaspi acquires Rabobank's Turkish subsidiary
Economic confidence index increases nearly 2 percent

Economic confidence index increases nearly 2 percent
Eyes on Central Bank as authorities pledge market stability

Eyes on Central Bank as authorities pledge market stability
TikTok Shop ready for business in France, Germany, Italy

TikTok Shop ready for business in France, Germany, Italy
WORLD Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿