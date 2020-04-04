Turkish Airlines halts domestic flights until April 20

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Airlines on April 3 announced that due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak, it will suspend all domestic service until April 20.

On the heels of earlier flight suspensions due to the virus, the national flag carrier’s “limited number of flights to and from 14 major cities will all be canceled until April 20," announced Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines’ CEO.

Earlier this week, Turkish Airlines extended its suspension of all international flights to May 1, while cutting flights to all but 14 larger Turkish cities.

The airline had earlier halted flights to hotspots of the virus such as China, Italy, and Iran.

So far, Turkey has registered over 20,000 coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 425. A total of 484 people have fully recovered following treatment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.



