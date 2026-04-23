Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

TOKYO
Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Murat Şeker, met with international investors and representatives of financial institutions in Tokyo, Japan.

In a statement shared on social media, Şeker emphasized the increasing intensity of global competition in the aviation sector, highlighting the importance of strong partnerships in sustaining growth. “As competition in aviation continues to rise, we are placing greater emphasis on robust collaborations that will carry our industry and brand forward,” he said.

Şeker noted that between April 20–22, the airline held a series of “productive investor meetings in Tokyo to reinforce its leadership in the skies and advance its strategic objectives.”

Accompanied by members of the airline’s finance management team, they held discussions with major global financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Development Bank of Japan, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Şeker said.

The delegation also met with more than 150 Japanese equity investors and financial entities through platforms such as SMFL, ORIX Corporation, and JP Lease, he noted.

During the meetings, Turkish Airlines presented its strong financial structure, long-term sustainable growth strategy, and future outlook to potential investors, Şeker said.

He noted that over the past 20 years, the airline has secured approximately $9 billion in funding from Japanese sources, financing more than 100 aircraft.

Şeker added that the strong interest and confidence shown by investors reaffirm the airline’s solid foundations and growing global brand value.

 

Investors,

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