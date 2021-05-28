Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

  • May 28 2021 09:06:00

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leadership in Europe with 729 daily flights on Wednesday, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on May 27.

According to a flight traffic report prepared by Eurocontrol, Turkish Airlines was followed by Air France, Lufthansa and Ryanair with 467, 386 and 368 flights, respectively.

Pegasus Airlines, another Turkish airline, ranked eighth in the list with 270 daily flights.

In the report, it was noted that Turkish Airlines has increased the number of flights by 51% in the last two weeks (with the end of the full lockdown), while Pegasus Airlines flights soared 203%.​​​​​​​

traffic chart,

WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

  2. New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

    New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

  3. Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

    Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

  4. Turkey ramping up vaccination program

    Turkey ramping up vaccination program

  5. Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

    Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
Recommended
İşbank becomes Turkeys 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

Oil to be extracted from 3 wells

Oil to be extracted from 3 wells
Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
Shell ordered to cut emissions in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell ordered to cut emissions in landmark Dutch climate case
Oil refiner Tüpraş leads Turkey’s industry league

Oil refiner Tüpraş leads Turkey’s industry league
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leadership in Europe with 729 daily flights on Wednesday, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on May 27.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.