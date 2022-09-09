THY carries nearly 47 million passengers

ANKARA

Turkish Airlines carried 46.6 million passengers between January and August, while the passenger load factor was 78.9 percent, the company has said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

In the first eight months of the year, the flag carrier served 29.65 million international travelers, up 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

On the domestic routes, Turkish Airlines carried 16.96 million passengers against 20.8 million in January-August 2019.

In August alone, the number of total passengers increased by 5.6 percent from the same month of 2019 to 7.84 million people, with international passenger traffic rising 12.4 percent to 5.2 million.

The overall passenger load factor improved from 84.8 percent in August 2019 to 86.1 percent last month.

The company carried 2.7 million domestic passengers, down from 2.8 million in the same month of 2019, data also showed.

The number of destinations Turkish Airlines flies to increased from 343 to 387, while the carried expanded its fleet from 343 jets to 387 as of August.