Turkish Airlines carries 3.4 mln passengers in five months

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced Wednesday that it carried 34 million passengers in the first five months of the year with an occupancy rate of 81.2 percent.

The number of passengers carried was up 3.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, according to a statement by Turkish Airlines.

While the number of international transfer passengers was 12.5 million during the period of January-May 2024, it increased by 8.7 percent to 13.6 million during the same period of 2025.

The international and domestic passenger occupancy rates in the five-month period were 81 percent and 83.5 percent, respectively.

While total Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 100 billion in the first five months of 2024, it increased by 5.2 percent to 105.2 billion in the same period of 2025.

Total cargo and mail volume carried in the January-May period increased by 2.7percent, from 814,600 tons in 2024 to 836,200 tons in 2025.

In May alone, the number of passengers the flag carrier carried was 7.6 million, with an occupancy rate of 81.1 percent.

Turkish Airlines increased its ASK by 6 percent to 22.6 billion during the period of 2025 from 21.3 billion in May 2024.

The airline's international and domestic occupancy rates in May were 80.6 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

The number of international transfer passengers carried increased by 11.2 percent to 2.8 million, compared to 2.5 million passengers in the same period of 2024.

The volume of cargo and mail carried rose 5.1 percent to 183,400 tons in May 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

At the end of May, the number of aircraft in Turkish Airlines' fleet was 484.

