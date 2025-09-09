Turkish Airlines carried 60.7 million passengers from January-August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported that it carried 60.7 million passengers in the first eight months of the year with an 82.7 percent load factor.

The total number of passengers rose 5.8 percent year-on-year during the period, the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The number of international-to-international passengers climbed 10.3 percent to 23.1 million in the January-August period.

The load factor was up 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period of 2024.

The international passenger load factor was 82.3 percent, while the domestic passenger load factor was 86.7 percent.

The company's available seat kilometers rose 6.4 percent to 179.2 billion in the eight-month period from 168.5 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cargo and mail volume rose 5.4 percent to 1.4 million tons in the same period of 2025 compared to 1.3 million tons in January-August 2024.

The company's fleet reached 501 aircraft at the end of August.

In August alone, Turkish Airlines' total passenger numbers climbed 11.9 percent year-on-year to 9.4 million.

International-to-international transfer passengers in August jumped 17.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 3.49 million, while the passenger load factor was up by 0.9 percentage points to 86.7 percent.

The international load factor in August was 86 percent, and the domestic load factor was 92.6 percent.

The company's available seat kilometers leaped 8.2 percent to 25.3 billion in August 2025.

Cargo and mail volume transported exceeded 191,100 tons in August, up 10.5 percent from the same month in 2024.