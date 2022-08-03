Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  • August 03 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines saw an occupancy rate of 88 percent on July 31 that marked a fresh record for the carrier, Bilal Ekşi, its CEO has said.

The national flag carrier hosted 272,275 passengers on that day, according to Ekşi.

“Türkiye is growing, THY is flying high,” the company executive wrote on Twitter.

The carrier’s previous record was 87 percent occupancy rate and more than 260,000 passengers on July 15.

Turkish Airlines carried a total of 30.9 million passengers in the first half of 2022 with the passenger load factor at 75.6 percent. It served 19.3 million international passengers and 7.8 million domestic travelers.

The number of destinations Turkish Airlines flies to increased from 311 in June 2019 to 335 in June this year, while the number of jets in the carrier’s fleet rose from 338 to 380.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines said it will launch a new program called Co2mission, aiming to offset the carbon emissions caused by flights.

The program aims to balance the emissions caused by all business trips from the company’s personnel.

“As for the guests, they will be able to fly more environmentally conscious on a voluntary basis. With this program, the national flag carrier will ensure carbon offset becomes achievable and practical for anyone with environmental awareness,” the statement said.

“We are continuing to take the initiative to combat climate change. Soon, we will add another to our sustainability focused projects which are proving themselves with successful results,” said Ahmet Bolat, chairman.

“The projects supported by the carbon offset program will also show our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

