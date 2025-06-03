Turkish Airlines and THAI sign joint business agreement

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) signed a Joint Business Agreement (JBA) in Delhi at the IATA Annual General Meeting.

This marked an important step toward enhancing the strategic cooperation between the flag carriers of Türkiye and Thailand, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

This collaboration builds on the successful launch of THAI's daily flights from Bangkok to Istanbul in December 2023, along with Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight network, the flag carrier noted.

Following the Turkish and Thai Civil Aviation Authorities’ decision to increase passenger frequency rights up to 42 frequencies reciprocally, the JBA is expected to affect the tourism potential between the two countries positively and contribute to both local and transit passenger traffic significantly, it added.

“We are glad to enhance the existing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and THAI, as it marks a significant milestone to further develop the tourism potential between Türkiye and Thailand,” said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board and the executive committee of Turkish Airlines.

This collaboration will provide seamless travel experiences, expand connectivity between the two regions and offer guests more options through both airlines’ networks, he added.

"This agreement is the opportunity for both carriers in enhancing their route networks and exploring business opportunities which shall extend to their further routes in the future," commented Chai Eamsiri, THAI CEO