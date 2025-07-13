Turkish Airlines and Airlink sign codeshare agreement

ISTANBUL
Flag carrier Turkish Airlines inked a comprehensive codeshare agreement with South Africa-based Airlink to strengthen its presence on the African continent.

The agreement, which will take effect on Aug. 1, was signed at a ceremony held at Airlink’s Head Office in Johannesburg, with the participation of senior executives from both companies.

This strategic collaboration will significantly expand guests’ travel options by integrating Turkish Airlines’ unparalleled global network with Airlink’s extensive domestic and regional routes across South Africa and its region, said the flag carrier in a statement.

The partnership enables seamless multi-sector travel on a single ticket, offering greater convenience and flexibility for international and regional travelers, it added.

Under the new agreement, Turkish Airlines will place its flight code on Airlink-operated flights, allowing smooth connections from Turkish Airlines’ services into Cape Town and Johannesburg to a wide range of South African and regional destinations.

“We give importance to this cooperation with Airlink so as to enhance our connectivity in South Africa and the region,” commented Turkish Airlines Chief Investment and Strategy Officer Levent Konukçu.

This partnership will not only bring benefits to both carriers from a commercial perspective but also improve the cultural and tourism relations between the two countries, he said.

 

