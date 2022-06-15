Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon

KFEIR

A 170-year-old Greek Orthodox church, that struggled to collect donations, in the southern Lebanon village of Kfeir has been renovated by a Turkish agency.

According to a statement by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), an agency affiliated with the country’s culture and tourism ministry, the church’s bell tower has been renewed, the structure’s roof insulation was installed and some air conditioners were donated.

Kfeir, located in the Hasbaiya district close to the Israeli border, is a small village nestled some 900 meters above sea level with a population of around 10,000 people.

“We are happy to be here,” said Ali Barış Ulusoy, Turkey’s ambassador to Beirut, in a ceremony held in the church.

“The church was struggling to collect donations due to the economic crisis Lebanon is facing. TİKA realized this renovation project,” he added.

At the ceremony, Bishop Constantin presented plaques of appreciation to Ulusoy and TİKA’s Beirut coordinator Orhan Aydın.