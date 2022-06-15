Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon

  • June 15 2022 07:00:00

Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon

KFEIR
Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon

A 170-year-old Greek Orthodox church, that struggled to collect donations, in the southern Lebanon village of Kfeir has been renovated by a Turkish agency.

According to a statement by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), an agency affiliated with the country’s culture and tourism ministry, the church’s bell tower has been renewed, the structure’s roof insulation was installed and some air conditioners were donated.

Kfeir, located in the Hasbaiya district close to the Israeli border, is a small village nestled some 900 meters above sea level with a population of around 10,000 people.

“We are happy to be here,” said Ali Barış Ulusoy, Turkey’s ambassador to Beirut, in a ceremony held in the church.

“The church was struggling to collect donations due to the economic crisis Lebanon is facing. TİKA realized this renovation project,” he added.

At the ceremony, Bishop Constantin presented plaques of appreciation to Ulusoy and TİKA’s Beirut coordinator Orhan Aydın.

TURKEY İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to act against climate crisis together

İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to act against climate crisis together
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

    Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

  2. Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

    Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  3. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  4. Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

    Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

  5. Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel

    Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel
Recommended
Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled
Greece pushes back more than 41,000 migrants since 2020: Report

Greece pushes back more than 41,000 migrants since 2020: Report
Male cat becomes mascot of champion women’s team

Male cat becomes mascot of champion women’s team
Number of movie halls, audiences falling in Turkey

Number of movie halls, audiences falling in Turkey
Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar

Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar
Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service
WORLD Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

ECONOMY More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

Antalya, one of Turkey’s major holiday destinations, has welcomed 3.1 million foreign tourists since the start of the year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.