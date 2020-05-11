Turkish agency aids families in Philippines' Bangsamoro

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish humanitarian agency distributed food packages among 500 families in the Philippines’ self-governing Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region during the month of Ramadan, it said on May 10.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said around 2,000 people benefited from food packages in Bangsamoro's Kamimpilan region, where there is no road or transport and the region is only accessible through boats.

Each Ramadan package contained cooking oil, dried fish, rice, coffee, and canned food.

Appreciating Turkey for its help, one of the persons who received the food package in the region said: "It is very meaningful to send this help here especially when the world is passing through a difficult time with the coronavirus."

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.