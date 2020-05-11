Turkish agency aids families in Philippines' Bangsamoro

  • May 11 2020 09:36:00

Turkish agency aids families in Philippines' Bangsamoro

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish agency aids families in Philippines Bangsamoro

A Turkish humanitarian agency distributed food packages among 500 families in the Philippines’ self-governing Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region during the month of Ramadan, it said on May 10.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said around 2,000 people benefited from food packages in Bangsamoro's Kamimpilan region, where there is no road or transport and the region is only accessible through boats.

Each Ramadan package contained cooking oil, dried fish, rice, coffee, and canned food.

Appreciating Turkey for its help, one of the persons who received the food package in the region said: "It is very meaningful to send this help here especially when the world is passing through a difficult time with the coronavirus."

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

Phillipines,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

    Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

  2. If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

    If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

  3. Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

    Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia

    Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia
Recommended
Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara

Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara
Turkey returns 240 nationals from W Africa amid virus

Turkey returns 240 nationals from W Africa amid virus
Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker

Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker
Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces

Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces
Seniors curfew aided Turkeys fight against pandemic

'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'
Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

WORLD Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of war crimes in NW Syria

Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of 'war crimes' in NW Syria

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
ECONOMY Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Automakers in Turkey manufactured 352,309 vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- between January and April 2020, according to a sectoral report on May 10.
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.