Turkish actors perform to spread virus awareness

  • December 26 2020 07:00:00

Turkish actors perform to spread virus awareness

ELAZIĞ
Turkish actors perform to spread virus awareness

Theater actors and actresses on Dec. 25 staged a public performance to raise awareness on the novel coronavirus pandemic in eastern Turkey.

The Almila Theater Workshop started their efforts on the streets of Elazig province to draw attention to the COVID-19 outbreak, taking up the slogan, The virus is among us.

Dressed as the coronavirus, actors and actresses roamed the public squares and busy streets to attract people’s attention to wearing masks, keeping with social distances, and paying attention to hygiene. They performed mini-concerts on how the virus infects people.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the theater's curator Mahmut Yıldırım said that he and his colleagues sought to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus through the performing arts.

"By doing this, we want to show them how the virus could potentially be close to us and find us anywhere," Yildirim said, adding that they had received positive feedback from the locals.

Acting as a guitar-playing virus, Ali Eren Coşkun said they tried to raise awareness on how harmful the virus could be. More precisely, they tried to demonstrate how the virus roams around with humans.

Silan Özgen, a local resident who was watching the performance, said: "We can encounter the virus anywhere. So, we should comply with the rules and restrictions. Actors and actresses of the theater tried to draw attention to the virus. I'm quite impressed."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

    Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

  2. Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

    Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

  3. Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

    Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

  4. Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

    Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

  5. Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister

    Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister
Recommended
Authorities take measures to prevent illegal cutting down of pines

Authorities take measures to prevent illegal cutting down of pines
Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait
Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume
Turkish opposition mulling road map for system change: CHP chair

Turkish opposition mulling road map for system change: CHP chair
Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan
Erdoğan makes self-criticism of failing to make ‘progress’ in cultural arena

Erdoğan makes self-criticism of failing to make ‘progress’ in cultural arena
WORLD US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

U.S. authorities announced on Dec. 24 that passengers arriving on flights from the United Kingdom will need to test negative for coronavirus before departure, the latest restriction imposed due to a new Covid-19 variant.
ECONOMY Central Bank aware of its responsibility on inflation: Ağbal

Central Bank aware of its responsibility on inflation: Ağbal

The Turkish Central Bank is aware of its responsibility in reaching the medium-term inflation target of 5%, said Governor Naci Ağbal on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Former Turkish national team coach Abdullah Avcı wants to prove his credentials when his Trabzonspor hosts Galatasaray on Dec. 26 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.