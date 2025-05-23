Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

ISTANBUL
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

An Istanbul court has handed suspended prison sentences of over one year to two prominent actors Halit Ergenç and Rıza Kocaoğlu for allegedly giving false testimony in a case related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

The perjury case had been launched after the two actors were summoned by prosecutors for another legal process that involves renowned talent agent Ayşe Barım, who has been in custody since January over accusations of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government.

Barım is alleged to have directed the actors she represented to publicly support the Gezi Park protest.

In its ruling on May 23, the court sentenced Ergenç to one year and 10 months in prison and Kocaoğlu to one year and eight months.

Yet the court deferred the announcement of the verdict, meaning the sentences will not be enforced unless the actors commit another offense.

Both actors denied the allegations and requested acquittal during the hearing.

Reacting to the verdict, Ergenç challenged the court, asking, “So you’re saying I lied?”

Following the judge’s reminder that they could appeal the decision, Ergenç replied, “We will appeal.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, Barım maintained close ties with key figures in the Gezi movement at the time, including businessman Osman Kavala and actor Memet Ali Alabora.

Barım, who founded ID Communication in 2002, is considered one of the leading names in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment industry, managing a portfolio of top-tier talent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿