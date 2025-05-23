Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has handed suspended prison sentences of over one year to two prominent actors Halit Ergenç and Rıza Kocaoğlu for allegedly giving false testimony in a case related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

The perjury case had been launched after the two actors were summoned by prosecutors for another legal process that involves renowned talent agent Ayşe Barım, who has been in custody since January over accusations of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government.

Barım is alleged to have directed the actors she represented to publicly support the Gezi Park protest.

In its ruling on May 23, the court sentenced Ergenç to one year and 10 months in prison and Kocaoğlu to one year and eight months.

Yet the court deferred the announcement of the verdict, meaning the sentences will not be enforced unless the actors commit another offense.

Both actors denied the allegations and requested acquittal during the hearing.

Reacting to the verdict, Ergenç challenged the court, asking, “So you’re saying I lied?”

Following the judge’s reminder that they could appeal the decision, Ergenç replied, “We will appeal.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, Barım maintained close ties with key figures in the Gezi movement at the time, including businessman Osman Kavala and actor Memet Ali Alabora.

Barım, who founded ID Communication in 2002, is considered one of the leading names in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment industry, managing a portfolio of top-tier talent.