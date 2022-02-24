Turkic States’ Ombudsman Association ‘to be established’

  • February 24 2022 07:00:00

Turkic States’ Ombudsman Association ‘to be established’

ANKARA
Turkic States’ Ombudsman Association ‘to be established’

Under the leadership of Turkey, the Turkic StatesOmbudsman Association will be established in March, the chief ombudsman in Turkey has announced.

“All the protocols are ready. We are waiting for an ombudsman in Kyrgyzstan. In March, we will set up the Turkic States’ Ombudsman Association,” Şeref Malkoç told daily Miiliyet on Feb. 23.

The Ombudsman Institution in Turkey was established in 2012 to follow all developments in society. Regardless of religious, cultural and ethnic affiliation, the institution evaluates complaints of any individual or legal entity and submits them to the administration.

“Turkic states that act together on many areas like the economy, social services and military will have an ‘ombudsman organization,’ too,” Malkoç added.

When asked what the organization will do, Malkoç said, “We will try to find solutions to common social problems like women’s and children’s rights, or the right to legal remedies in public institutions.”

According to Malkoç, the system will work in two steps.

People living in Turkic states will be informed about their rights in society and public institutions. When having a problem, the people of these Turkic states will apply to the ombudsman in their countries. The ombudsmen of the countries will, from time to time, gather to act together in finding solutions to the problems or helping each other.

“The organization will lead the way on a legal basis,” Malkoç added.

The Ombudsman Institution, which serves purposes of “protecting and promoting fundamental rights and freedoms,” recently took action against Greece after the country was accused of the pushbacks of migrants, with one incident leading to the death of 19 migrants.

In letters to the United Nations and its various organizations, the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Turkish Ombudsman Institution urged Western countries to “be fair and have conscience.”

“The institution will translate its report on the pushed-back migrants’ deaths into various languages and will send it to all organizations defending humanity,” the daily reported.

Born in 1960 in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, Malkoç graduated from the faculty of law at Istanbul University in 1982. He served two parliamentary terms as a lawmaker.

He has a book titled “The New Constitution and the Presidential System in 40 Questions.”

Malkoç was elected as chief ombudsman o Nov. 15, 2016 and re-elected on Nov. 11, 2020.

He is also the president of the Organization of Islamic Countries’ Ombudsman Association (OICOA) and has been a member of the board of directors of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) since 2019.

ECONOMY Turkey’s oil imports up 42.4 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s oil imports up 42.4 percent in December 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen

    Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen

  2. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

  4. New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces

    New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces

  5. Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March

    Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March
Recommended
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Ukraine

Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Ukraine
Turkey summons Greek diplomat over fishing incident

Turkey summons Greek diplomat over fishing incident
Istanbul fifth city in world with highest traffic density

Istanbul fifth city in world with highest traffic density
Couples race to enter wedlock on Feb 22

Couples race to enter wedlock on Feb 22
Ukraine crisis weighing on Turkish tourism industry

Ukraine crisis weighing on Turkish tourism industry
First NFT lesson conducted at Turkish university

First NFT lesson conducted at Turkish university
WORLD Amsterdam hostage taker dies of injuries in hospital: prosecutors

Amsterdam hostage taker dies of injuries in hospital: prosecutors

A 27-year-old man who held several people hostage at an Apple store on a busy Amsterdam square has died in hospital from his injuries, Dutch prosecutors said late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkey’s oil imports up 42.4 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s oil imports up 42.4 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s total oil imports increased by 42.4 percent on an annual basis to 4.03 million tons in December 2021, according to data released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) yesterday.

SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.