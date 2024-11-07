Turkic leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, global Palestine recognition

BISHKEK

The leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Wednesday adopted a declaration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

The declaration came after the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

According to the Bishkek Declaration, the leaders "underline the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and unequivocally support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Lebanon within its internationally recognized borders."

It also expressed grave concern about attacks against U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon.

The declaration said the OTS further supports the international recognition of an "independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The declaration also welcomed the adoption of a U.N. General Assembly resolution in May, which determined Palestine's qualification for membership to the bloc and called on all countries to recognize Palestine.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip. The conflict has resulted in over 3,000 deaths and 13,500 injuries in Lebanon, according to local authorities.

The Bishkek Declaration also touched on internal matters of the OTS, highlighting Kazakhstan's "successful" chairmanship over the past year under the slogan "Turk Time."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's efforts in steering the 11th Summit to a successful conclusion were also praised, as the organization welcomed Kyrgyzstan's assumption of the chairmanship until the next summit.

The leaders additionally welcomed the adoption of a new flag for the OTS "reflecting the symbols of Turkic identity, unity, common heritage and values."

Founded in 2009, the OTS includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are observers.

The OTS aims to promote trade, political, cultural, and security cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations.