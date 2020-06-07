Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

  • June 07 2020 16:46:00

Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

Many of Turkey’s women Twitter users have given their male counterparts a taste of the sexist remarks and misogynistic often-heard proverbs which they hear almost on a daily basis.

Users, including some actresses, musicians and even municipalities, took to social media to share their accounts of discrimination, harassment and misogynistic gendered stereotypes that are condescending towards women, upending them and creating an outpouring.

In line with this social media trend with the hashtag #ErkeklerYeriniBilsin, meaning “Let Men Know Their Place,” women tried to create a kind of awareness by replacing the words “women” with “men.”

Hundreds of thousands of tweets ridiculed male opinions rejecting the achievements of women, drawing attention to the challenges of harassment, inequality and discrimination that women across Turkey face.

“He was wearing mini shorts,” one woman tweeted, referring to a rhetoric that women who wear short skirts and shorts are to blame if they are sexually harassed.

“The most beautiful career of a man is fatherhood,” another one tweeted, criticizing the gender roles that give women only a motherhood role in life.

“Everyone gets startled when we change the subject of those expressions used in everyday life. Here, we women, experience the feeling of being startled every day,” said Fidan Ataselim, an official from the We Will Stop Femicides Platform, a women’s rights organization that monitors femicides and violence against women.

“These statements are imposed on women as if they were normal. All these sexist rhetoric and perspectives are what lays the ground for the killing of women,” Ataselim said.

“Now everyone should pay attention to their language and become aware of their sexism,” she noted.

According to the platform, 84 women were murdered by men so far in 2020.

“We’ll end this terrible order by messing around with it,” said Gaye Su Akyol, a singer and one of the initiators of the movement.

“This trend produces both tragicomedy and the kind of humor you want to be with, by ironically constructing sexism and discrimination in the language which is a nightmare for women,” Akyol stressed.

Although Turkish is a gender-neutral language, with pronouns without genders, some idioms and proverbs frequently used in daily life contain sexist expressions.

women's rights,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Yusufeli Dam will give Turkey $221 mln annually

    Erdoğan says Yusufeli Dam will give Turkey $221 mln annually

  2. Reopening Varosha to gain ground after virus: Turkish Cypriot PM

    Reopening Varosha to gain ground after virus: Turkish Cypriot PM

  3. Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

    Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

  4. Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister

  5. Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

    Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April
Recommended
Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square
Young man makes miniatures of Ankara’s historical houses

Young man makes miniatures of Ankara’s historical houses
Ankara urges intl community to not ignore Idlib crisis during pandemic

Ankara urges int'l community to 'not ignore' Idlib crisis during pandemic
Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April
Margarine cans sent by US during Cold War found in eastern Turkey

Margarine cans sent by US during Cold War found in eastern Turkey
Turkey aims high in health tourism

Turkey aims high in health tourism
WORLD Face masks, latex gloves begin to trickle into seas

Face masks, latex gloves begin to trickle into seas

With crystalline canals in Venice, wildlife roaming undisturbed and clouds of haze lifting from above urban centers, environmental healing has been touted as a silver lining in the devastating coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Pandemic forces firms into digital transformation: Expert

Pandemic forces firms into digital transformation: Expert

E-commerce, which was an alternative method just a few months ago, has become the main shopping method now, a digital communications expert says
SPORTS Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray will compete in the Basketball Champions League starting from the 2020/21 season, The Lions confirmed Friday on their website.