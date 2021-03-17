Turkey's short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's short-term external debt stock - debt that must be paid in the next 12 months - reached $140.3 billion in January, according to official data on March 17.

The figure climbed 1.3% from the end of 2020, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) showed.

The lenders' short-term external debt stock increased 4.4% from the end of last year to $60.6 billion this January and other sectors' short-term external debt stock fell 3.6% to $57 billion in the same period.

The rest of the amount - some $22.7 billion - belonged to the CBRT.

Nearly half of the debt stock was in U.S. dollars - 43.9%, followed by 27.3% in euros, 13.9% in Turkish liras, and 14.9% in other currencies.

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of state lenders, surged 10.6% to $28.4 billion, while the private sector saw $89.2 billion of debt, a rise of 2.5%, during the same period.



