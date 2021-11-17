Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

  November 17 2021

ANKARA
Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $124.4 billion as of end-September, the Central Bank revealed on Nov. 17.

The foreign debt that must be paid over the next 12 months posted a rise of 8.8% compared to the end of 2020, the bank said in a statement.

Lenders' short-term external debt stock increased 1.2% to $58 billion, while the figure for other sectors climbed 15.1% to $40.9 billion.

The rest of the amount- $25.5 billion -belonged to the Central
Bank.

Short-term FX loans of banks received from abroad fell 5.6% to $12.8 billion in the same period.

As of the end of September, some 42.8% of the debt stock was in US dollars, 25.1% in euros, 13% in Turkish liras, and the rest in other currencies.

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector-or state lenders-soared 10.3% to $25.6 billion, while the private sector saw a $73.3 billion debt, up 5.3% from the end-2020.

