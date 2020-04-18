Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $122.5 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $122.5 billion as of end of February 2020, the nation's Central Bank revealed on April 17.

Turkey's external debt stock -- maturing within one year or less -- rose by 0.9 percent in February, compared to the end of 2019, according to the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT).

Official figures revealed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock composed of 48.8 percent U.S. dollar, 29.6 percent euro, 14.1 percent Turkish lira and 7.5 percent other currencies.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 1.6 percent to $57.1 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 3.4 percent to $57.0 billion over the same period.

The rest of the amount -- some $8.4 billion -- belonged to the CBRT.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 5.6 percent to $26.4 billion.

"And the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 2.8 percent to $87.7 billion compared to the end of 2019," the bank said.

The CBRT noted that short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad went down 12.7 percent to $6.8 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents banks decreased by 0.1 percent in comparison to the end of 2019 recording $21.1 billion.

"And FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $13.7 billion increasing by 0.4 percent," it said.

The bank also said that non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits surged by 13.4 percent and recorded $15.5 billion in the same period.