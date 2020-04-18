Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $122.5 bln

  • April 18 2020 07:08:00

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $122.5 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $122.5 bln

Alamy Photo

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $122.5 billion as of end of February 2020, the nation's Central Bank revealed on April 17.

Turkey's external debt stock -- maturing within one year or less -- rose by 0.9 percent in February, compared to the end of 2019, according to the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT).

Official figures revealed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock composed of 48.8 percent U.S. dollar, 29.6 percent euro, 14.1 percent Turkish lira and 7.5 percent other currencies.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 1.6 percent to $57.1 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 3.4 percent to $57.0 billion over the same period.

The rest of the amount -- some $8.4 billion -- belonged to the CBRT.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 5.6 percent to $26.4 billion.

"And the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 2.8 percent to $87.7 billion compared to the end of 2019," the bank said.

The CBRT noted that short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad went down 12.7 percent to $6.8 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents banks decreased by 0.1 percent in comparison to the end of 2019 recording $21.1 billion.

"And FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $13.7 billion increasing by 0.4 percent," it said.

The bank also said that non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits surged by 13.4 percent and recorded $15.5 billion in the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

    People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

  3. Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

    Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

    Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

  5. German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

    German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkey sees nearly 28,000 newly established firms in Q1

Turkey sees nearly 28,000 newly established firms in Q1
Short-time pay appeals in Turkey reach 2.7 million: Minister

Short-time pay appeals in Turkey reach 2.7 million: Minister
New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund
Private sector foreign debt down in February

Private sector foreign debt down in February
Half the world knocking on IMF’s door

Half the world knocking on IMF’s door
WORLD Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Medicines and protective medical equipment sent from Greek Cyprus to Turkish Cyprus as part of routine governmental procedures carried out within the bi-communal health committee have caused a state crisis in the north of the island.
ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.