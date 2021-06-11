Turkey's retail sales volume up 42% in April

  June 11 2021

ANKARA
Turkey's retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, surged 41.7% year-on-year in April with base effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data revealed on June 11. 

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales soared 74.6%, while automotive fuel sales climbed 38.5% compared to the same month of last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Food, drink and tobacco sales increased 10.2% over the same period.

Last April, the reading deteriorated by 20% on an annual basis when the strict COVID 19 restrictions were introduced in the country.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales posted the largest annual rise among non-food items, ballooning 276.8% in the month.

Sales by mail order and the internet surged 62.1% in the same period. Compared to a month ago, retail sales volume in Turkey slipped 6.3% in April.

