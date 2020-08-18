Turkey’s prominent earthquake institute receives prestigious award

ISTANBUL
The 24th Aydın Doğan Award was presented to Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Eurasia Institute of Earth Sciences on “earthquake research.”

The award, which is given every year to reward institutions that have achieved success in the fields of culture, art, literature and science, reached its rightful owner on the 21st anniversary of the 1999 Marmara earthquake.

This year, the award was given in the field of “earthquake research,” highlighting the need to underline the earthquake reality as concerns over a potential disaster of similar magnitude that is expected to hit Turkey continue to mount.

“The institute is an organization that analyzes earthquakes, compiles and archives data and conducts studies to inform the scientific world and society,” said the statement made by the Aydın Doğan Foundation.

“The institute tries to determine the location and magnitude of a possible earthquake and reveals such researches with successful international studies in the light of the data obtained from sea and land,” it added in the statement.

The Eurasia Institute of Earth Sciences, established in 1997, conducts research in the field of geology, geophysics, aerology and oceanography of Eurasia and the surrounding seas and provides postgraduate education.

