Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April

  • May 14 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April

Turkey’s ports welcomed 54 cruise ships carrying nearly 35,000 passengers between January and April this year, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

In the same period of last year, no cruise ships docked at the country’s ports because of the COVID-19-related restrictions, whereas only five cruise ships visited Turkey with around 2,000 travelers on board.

In the first four months of 2022, the Kuşadası district in the province of Aydın, on the Aegean Coast, was the busiest in terms of cruise traffic.

According to the data from the ministry, 32 cruise ships visited the famous resort town with 21,000 passengers. Istanbul ranked second with 13 ships and 10,600 visitors.

April saw the biggest number of ship visits. In the month, 45 cruise ships docked at the country’s ports, whereas only one ship arrived in the country. In January and March, four cruise ships visited Turkey.

In 2019, 344 cruise ships visited Turkey with nearly 301,000 travelers on board, but only five arrived in the county each in 2020 and 2021.

People from the industry are optimistic that Turkey’s cruise tourism may benefit from the ongoing war in Ukraine, the province of Sinop on the Black Sea coast, in particular.

“During the Crimea conflict in 2014, some 30 ships visited Sinop in one year. And this time around, we are expecting a number of cruise ships to divert their routes to Sinop because of the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Metin Sümen from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

In terms of cruise traffic, the advantages of the war appear to outweigh its disadvantages, Sümen said.

He added that cruise companies made reservations for the Sinop Port last year but had to cancel them because travel bans were not yet relaxed.

“We have seen strong demand this year. It is not possible to give certain numbers. Due to the ongoing war, some cruise companies canceled reservations while others redirected their route to Sinop. Yet, apparently, we will welcome a significant number of cruise ships this summer.”

TURKEY President Erdoğan meets Qatars emir in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Qatar's emir in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

    Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  3. Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

    Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

  4. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  5. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
Recommended
President Erdoğan meets Qatars emir in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Qatar's emir in Istanbul
Spoonmaker’s Diamond not stolen, missing or replaced: Official

Spoonmaker’s Diamond not stolen, missing or replaced: Official
Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts
Turkish investors return to Ukraine

Turkish investors return to Ukraine
CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence

CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence
Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

WORLD Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Elon Musk sent mixed messages on May 14 about his proposed Twitter acquisition, pressuring shares of the microblogging platform amid skepticism on whether the deal will close.
ECONOMY Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time on May 12 that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession.
SPORTS Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Some 618 athletes from 18 countries will compete in the “Tahtalı Run To Sky” races sponsored by Corendon Airlines in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district between May 13 and 15.