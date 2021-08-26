Turkey's oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 43.2 percent to 3.99 million tonnes in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Aug. 26.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 73 percent in May to 2.85 million tonnes, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly oil market report.

In June, Turkey imported the highest volume of oil and oil products from Russia, totaling 1.13 million tonnes. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 985,868 tonnes and 344,234 tonnes, respectively.

Oil imports and consumption in the country showed growth this June due to a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same month of 2020.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 161.7 percent to 1.08 million tonnes and oil refinery product output also rose by 39.8 percent to 3.17 million tonnes in June.

Total domestic oil product sales in June increased by 10 percent to 2.72 million tonnes compared to the same month of 2020.