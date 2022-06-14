Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

  • June 14 2022 14:37:00

Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

ANKARA
Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

Turkey’s new 5B communication satellite has been put into service as part of the government’s National Space Program, which envisages having a total of 10 satellites in space by 2023, the centennial of the Republic of Turkey.

The satellite, launched to space in late 2021, has started to function as of June 14 through a ceremony with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior government officials at the Türksat compound in the Gölbaşı district of Ankara.

“This satellite marks another turning point in our space adventure,” Erdoğan said at the event. “With the National Space Program, it is our duty of honor to defend our country’s interests in space, just as it does on the land, sea and air fields,” he stated, recalling Turkey became one of few countries being able to send two satellites in the same year.

“We will launch the IMECE, our nationally produced surveillance satellite developed by Turkish engineers in January 2023 and the TURKSAT 6A in mid-2023,” President Erdoğan stated, informing that the number of Turkish satellites in space will increase to 10.

More satellites will be launched

Turkey’s National Space Program includes sending a space vehicle to the moon, taking steps in the field of the space industry and increasing the number of scientists, Erdoğan said, stressing that all these moves will be taken for the protection of national interests in “space homeland.”

This new satellite will provide uninterrupted communication even in the most remote and mountainous parts of the country, Erdoğan stated, adding this new 5B satellite will also serve the Turkish military’s missions abroad.

Another important issue is that Turkey should accelerate works for the fiber internet infrastructure across the country, the president said, admitting that Turkey has been slow in this investment. “We will resolve the problem stemming from the Telekom and speedily accomplish the works for fiber internet. We even should think to expand this infrastructure to the rural areas,” he stated.

“With this way, we will prepare our country for the 5G,” he said.
He also recalled that Turkey has changed its name to Türkiye in the past weeks and that the next move will be changing Turkish Airlines to Türkiye Havayolları.

Internet,

TURKEY Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar

Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  2. Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

    Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

  3. Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

    Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  4. Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report

    Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report

  5. Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

    Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism
Recommended
Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar

Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar
MHP leader renews his call for closure of HDP

MHP leader renews his call for closure of HDP
Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel

Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel
Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws
Court drops CHP’s Kaftancıoğlu’s party membership

Court drops CHP’s Kaftancıoğlu’s party membership
Turkey wants to extend stay of troops in Libya for 18 months

Turkey wants to extend stay of troops in Libya for 18 months
WORLD UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

Britain’s government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law.

ECONOMY Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Local carmakers produced nearly 104,000 vehicles in May, marking a 25.5 percent increase from a year ago, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.