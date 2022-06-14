Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

ANKARA

Turkey’s new 5B communication satellite has been put into service as part of the government’s National Space Program, which envisages having a total of 10 satellites in space by 2023, the centennial of the Republic of Turkey.

The satellite, launched to space in late 2021, has started to function as of June 14 through a ceremony with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior government officials at the Türksat compound in the Gölbaşı district of Ankara.

“This satellite marks another turning point in our space adventure,” Erdoğan said at the event. “With the National Space Program, it is our duty of honor to defend our country’s interests in space, just as it does on the land, sea and air fields,” he stated, recalling Turkey became one of few countries being able to send two satellites in the same year.

“We will launch the IMECE, our nationally produced surveillance satellite developed by Turkish engineers in January 2023 and the TURKSAT 6A in mid-2023,” President Erdoğan stated, informing that the number of Turkish satellites in space will increase to 10.

More satellites will be launched

Turkey’s National Space Program includes sending a space vehicle to the moon, taking steps in the field of the space industry and increasing the number of scientists, Erdoğan said, stressing that all these moves will be taken for the protection of national interests in “space homeland.”

This new satellite will provide uninterrupted communication even in the most remote and mountainous parts of the country, Erdoğan stated, adding this new 5B satellite will also serve the Turkish military’s missions abroad.

Another important issue is that Turkey should accelerate works for the fiber internet infrastructure across the country, the president said, admitting that Turkey has been slow in this investment. “We will resolve the problem stemming from the Telekom and speedily accomplish the works for fiber internet. We even should think to expand this infrastructure to the rural areas,” he stated.

“With this way, we will prepare our country for the 5G,” he said.

He also recalled that Turkey has changed its name to Türkiye in the past weeks and that the next move will be changing Turkish Airlines to Türkiye Havayolları.