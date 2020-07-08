Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

  • July 08 2020 13:47:00

Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

İZMİR – Demirören News Agency
Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated to add new fault lines that triggered recent earthquakes, an expert has said.

“There are 485 fault lines officially known in Turkey. But in the last 10 years, more than 100 new faults formed,” said Hasan Sözbilir, the head of the Earthquake Research and Training Center at Dokuz Eylül University, stressing the last map was drawn in 2011.

An earthquake that shook the western province of Manisa’s Akhisar district on Jan. 22 was the first of a chain of minor quakes that followed it for the next five months.

The Akhisar-centered earthquake generated around 6,000 aftershocks and caused a magnitude-5.5 quake in Gölmarmara, another district of Manisa, on June 26.

All these tremors triggered other minor quakes, at most with a magnitude of 3.7, in Manisa since July 1.

“We have Sancaklıkayadibi and Sancaklıbozkoy fault lines at the east end of the Manisa fault. If these two fault lines, with a total length of 10 kilometers, completely break, we will experience a magnitude-6.0 quake in the region,” said Sözbilir, stressing none of these were mentioned in the outdated map.

These maps should be updated once a decade and academics should make calculations in line with the new information, according to Sözbilir, who called on the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an affiliate of the Interior Ministry, to work on the pressing issue.

“AFAD and universities should work together. Fifty officials can be tasked with drawing these new faults and updating the map.”

Turkey sits on several active fault lines. At least 41 people died in an earthquake that rattled the country’s east on Jan. 24 this year, with its epicenter in the province of Elazığ. Several minor tremors followed it in the country’s west to date, with no casualties.

But Turkish citizens are traumatized with the memories of a magnitude-7.4 earthquake that rattled the country’s northwest in 1999, which killed 18,000 people. The earthquake’s epicenter was Gölcük district, some 75 kilometers from Istanbul. Experts have warned a destructive earthquake will most likely happen in the same area in the near future.

MOST POPULAR

  1. No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

    No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

  2. Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

    Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

  4. Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea

    Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea

  5. Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

    Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds
Recommended
İYİ Party leader warns President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

İYİ Party leader warns President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media
Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures

Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures
Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely

Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely
Turkey bans military send-off ceremonies in some provinces due to virus

Turkey bans military send-off ceremonies in some provinces due to virus
Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast

Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast
Turkish FM pays working visit to UK

Turkish FM pays working visit to UK

WORLD Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the U.S. state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.  
ECONOMY NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on July 7.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record

Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record

A Turkish national athlete has set a new Turkish paragliding record with a 296-kilometer flight through Central Anatolia.