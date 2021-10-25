Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

ANKARA
The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey's manufacturing industry decreased month-on-month in October, official data showed on Oct. 25. 

After a four-month upward trend, the rate dropped slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 78% this month, compared to September, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 79.5% for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 74.6% for durable consumer goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.5% in

October, while the lowest was in leather production at 63.7%.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business tendency survey from local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

The monthly data, which was collected from 1,747 companies in October, does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions, it added.


