Turkey's Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus

  • May 03 2020 12:54:24

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's educational Maarif Foundation put its campus in Ethiopia into the service of the local government to help its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Dormitory, cafeteria and health facility buildings of the campus in the eastern Harar city were transferred to the Harar administration to be used to quarantine and treat patients during the outbreak, the foundation said.

The campus, which will become a health center if any COVID-19 case is reported in the state, will contribute to the healthcare service in the region.

In Ethiopia, where strict measures were taken to stem the pandemic.

The pandemic has killed more than 239,000 people, with total infections nearly 3.36 million, while more than 1 million have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup to administer overseas schools linked to the FETÖ.

The foundation established schools and education centers across Africa and Asia.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

