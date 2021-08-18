Turkey's Kabul embassy to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan

The Turkish embassy in Kabul announced on Aug. 17 that it will bring back citizens to Turkey upon receiving their applications.

The embassy said on social media that it is in constant contact with Turkish citizens and that it is continuing the necessary coordination for the return of those who want to be evacuated during this process.

It announced that Turkish citizens who contact the embassy and consulate call center to leave Afghanistan will be brought to Turkey according to the order of their applications.

"It would be appropriate for our citizens to wait until they are informed, taking into account their personal safety. Our embassy and consulate call center will call, and necessary guidance will be given to our citizens who are invited for evacuation," the statement said.

The statement included the phone numbers for the embassy - +93 79 782 82 83 and +93 79 182 79 76 - and the consular call center - +90 312 292 29 29.

French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Aug. 17, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.
Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country’s trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.