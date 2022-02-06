Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

  • February 06 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s data rate in mobile broadband has been recorded as 31.43 Mbps while the world average was 29.55 Mbps, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said, noting that fixed broadband of the country increased by 65 percent in a year, reaching 44,77 Mbps.

Evaluating the data prepared by the Ookla-Speedtest company, Adil Karaismailoğlu stressed that Turkey’s fiber infrastructure length has increased to 455,000 kilometers, and that the internet speed will rise to a point much higher than the world average with increasing investments.

He noted that increasing fiber investments in recent years and end-user demand for high-speed internet access have played an important role in the development of both fixed and mobile broadband speed in Turkey.

“The number of broadband internet subscribers, which was 6 million in 2008, reached 87.5 million in the third quarter of 2021,” the minister said, adding that the number of broadband subscribers increased by 8.2 percent annually.

Morocco was in shock Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.

