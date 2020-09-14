Turkey's industrial production up in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4 percent in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.

When the subsectors of the industry were examined, manufacturing index posted the highest rise in the month with 8.6 percent compared with a month earlier.

"Mining and quarrying index also increased by 5.4 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose by 6.4 percent in July 2020," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Meanwhile, the industrial production increased by 4.4 percent on an annual basis.

While mining and quarrying index went down by 4.9 percent, manufacturing index posted a 5.1 percent rise in July compared with same month of previous year.

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index also increased by 1.4 percent in July annually.