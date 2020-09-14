Turkey's industrial production up in July

  • September 14 2020 10:53:00

Turkey's industrial production up in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4 percent in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.

When the subsectors of the industry were examined, manufacturing index posted the highest rise in the month with 8.6 percent compared with a month earlier.

"Mining and quarrying index also increased by 5.4 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose by 6.4 percent in July 2020," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Meanwhile, the industrial production increased by 4.4 percent on an annual basis.

While mining and quarrying index went down by 4.9 percent, manufacturing index posted a 5.1 percent rise in July compared with same month of previous year.

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index also increased by 1.4 percent in July annually.

 

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  2. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  3. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  4. Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

    Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

  5. Ministry sets regulations for scooters

    Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Recommended
Total turnover jumps 20.2 pct in July

Total turnover jumps 20.2 pct in July
New scheme eases depositing gold savings

New scheme eases depositing gold savings
Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister
Ministry sets regulations for scooters

Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Antalya hosts nearly 2 million foreign tourists since January

Antalya hosts nearly 2 million foreign tourists since January
Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60
WORLD TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

American tech giant Microsoft said on Sept. 13 its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole remaining bidder ahead of the imminent deadline for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its U.S. operations.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4% in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

The 2020 U.S. Open will go down into tennis history as a very special event. We all know that the most crowded, noisy and chaotic audience with an average of 50,000 daily spectators has been in New York. But the 139th edition of the event was played without audience due to the pandemic, leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Center empty and silent.