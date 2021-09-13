Turkey's industrial output rises 8.7% y-o-y in July

ANKARA

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 8.7% in July compared to the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority announced Sept. 13.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) indicated that the manufacturing index went up 7.9% year-on-year in July.

The mining and quarrying index also increased by 15.2%, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose by 11.7%.

The country's industrial production narrowed 4.2% on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Turkey's purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector read 54.1 in August, slightly up from 54.0 a month ago.

The August figure was at its highest level since January.



