Turkey's industrial output climbs in January

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey's industrial output in January boosted 7.9 percent from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on March 13.

Among the three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index posted the highest annual increase in the month, with 8.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The manufacturing index went up 8.2 percent, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 3.8 percent during the same period.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

However, on a monthly basis, the figure slipped 0.2 percent in January.