Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction

  • May 17 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction

TRABZON
Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction

A peat swamp in the Black Sea region comprising 600 hectares of acidic peat soil and known as the largest high-altitude wetland in Turkey is in danger of extinction due to deliberate damages caused, negligence and illegal constructions.

The 10,000-year-old Ağaçbaşı peat swamp in Trabzon province, 50 hectares of which has been declared a “natural protected area” and “a sensitive area to be protected,” is under the threat of illegal construction after being burned three times in the last three years by unidentified people.

In these fires, an area of 25 hectares of the swamp was damaged where endemic species were sheltered, and a large number of salamanders, moles, bird nests and many living species in the region perished as a result.

As the ongoing criminal investigations into the fires could not reach those responsible, the swamp, which is described as a scientific treasure, now faces a new, irreversible and irreparable threat: Reinforced concrete constructions.

While visual pollution occurred in the highland, where the number of illegal structures increased, it was also observed that garbage was dumped indiscriminately into wetlands and streams, which were the habitats of salamanders.

“Illegal construction continues inside the protected area. We cannot say that these fires were caused by accident,” said Coşkun Erüz, the chairman of the Association for the Conservation of Natural and Historical Values.

İlyas Kumbasar, a tour guide, pointed out that the area was not sufficiently protected, and it started to turn into a dump.

Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Sabancı Int’l Adana Theater Festival to open curtains

Sabancı Int’l Adana Theater Festival to open curtains
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

    Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

    Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

  5. Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

    Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference
Recommended
Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer

Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer
Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends
Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side

Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side
Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM
Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase
WORLD Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, on May 15 launched what may be the main battle in next month’s presidential election.
ECONOMY Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

A net 370,000 tons of goods have been transported via the Marmaray tunnel that connects Istanbul’s Asian and European sides in a year, according to numbers of the TCDD Taşımacılık A.Ş. of the Transportation Ministry.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.