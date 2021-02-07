Turkey’s health workers set to receive second dose of virus vaccine

  • February 07 2021 14:08:00

Turkey’s health workers set to receive second dose of virus vaccine

ANKARA
Turkey’s health workers set to receive second dose of virus vaccine

Turkey is preparing to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its health care workers next week as local laboratories will complete the analysis of the Chinese company Sinovac’s jabs the country received in late January.

Turkey launched its vaccination drive on Jan. 14 starting with frontline health care professionals. To date, more than 2.6 million people, mostly health staff and the elderly, have received their first dose of the injection.

The country has been vaccinating on average around 100,000 people per day.

The inoculation program was rolled out after a 14-day analysis of the 3 million doses of the injections brought from China on Dec. 30, 2020, was completed.

Turkey received a total of 10 million more doses of the vaccine last month, with 3.5 million doses arriving on Jan. 23 and another 6.5 million doses being delivered on Jan. 25.

The authorities immediately started running tests on the vaccines upon their delivery of the last batches. Thus, the local laboratories are expected to finish those tests sometime next week and the vaccines will be ready for use.

Turkey signed a deal with Sinovac to buy 50 million doses of the firm’s CoronaVac injection to vaccinate 25 million people.

In the second stage, essential workers and those aged between 50 and 64 will get the shot.

The third stage includes those with at least one chronic disease aged below 50 and young adults.

In the fourth stage, the rest of the population will be vaccinated.

Health care workers are set to receive their second dose at a time when authorities announced that the South African, Brazilian and the U.K. variants of the coronavirus have already been detected in more than 20 provinces of the country.

Some experts suggested that a recent surge in the number of daily infections could be related to the virus variants and also that people may be now ignoring the virus-related precautions, such as wearing face masks, hygiene and social distancing, after the vaccinations started, which probably leads to a more complacent behavior among the public.

The daily number of infections has been hovering at around 8,000 since the start of January.

health workers,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  2. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  3. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  4. Sunset in İzmir

    Sunset in İzmir

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786
Recommended
Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia

Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia
Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus
Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University

Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University
Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe

Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe
Turkish composer gives voice to suffering in Kashmir

Turkish composer gives voice to suffering in Kashmir
Twin earthquakes jolt Turkeys western coast

Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast
WORLD Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

At least fifteen people died and more than 50 others were hospitalized in southern Tanzania due to an unidentified infection that caused many to experience nausea and vomit blood, health officials said on Feb. 7.
ECONOMY Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Maritime container freight shipping is steaming ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by strong demand for Chinese exports and a shortage of vessels according to industry experts.
SPORTS Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Feb. 6.