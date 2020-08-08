Turkey's health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s health minister accepted on Aug. 7 a wear-a-mask challenge on Twitter posed by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tagged top doctor Fahrettin Koca and invited him with a #WearAMask hashtag.

Koca responded from his Twitter account:

Thank you Mr Director-General @DrTedros for your message. I urge all countries to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow hygiene rules. My dear friend @hans_kluge, I know you are with us #WearAMask https://t.co/B3309dPfG2 — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) August 7, 2020

Koca tagged the WHO’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge and said: "My dear friend @hans_kluge, I know you are with us #WearAMask"

The WHO launched the challenge earlier this week.