Turkey's health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

  • August 08 2020 09:58:55

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s health minister accepted on Aug. 7 a wear-a-mask challenge on Twitter posed by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tagged top doctor Fahrettin Koca and invited him with a #WearAMask hashtag. 

Koca responded from his Twitter account:

Koca tagged the WHO’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge and said: "My dear friend @hans_kluge, I know you are with us #WearAMask" 

The WHO launched the challenge earlier this week.  

