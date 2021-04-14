Turkey’s Haydarlar Lake enthralls visitors with its beauty

HATAY
Located in the Mediterranean province of Hatay’s Hassa district, the Haydarlar Lake has blossomed into a beautiful sight with the arrival of spring.

The lake emerged as a result of a volcanic eruption centuries ago and is surrounded by Amanos Mountains, fascinating those who see it with its untouched nature, mountain view and perfect location.

The lake, which can be reached after a short drive from Hassa district, was one of Turkey’s attractive destinations for tourists and shutterbugs before the pandemic hit.

With the arrival of spring, the lake constitutes an array of bright colors once again, presenting a sight that cannot be missed.

The lake, which has been supplemented with water to prevent it from drying out throughout the year, will be opened to tourism after environmental planning and landscape works are completed.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Hassa Mayor Mehmet Karataş said that the 30-hectare lake had two separate deep points.

Noting that an effort was initiated to prevent the water in the lake from drying out during the summer months, Karataş emphasized that landscape works and the process of planting trees were still ongoing.

“I hope the lake will have a much better view next year. It will turn into a place where our citizens will spend their weekends,” he said.

