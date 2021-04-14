Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1

  • April 14 2021 09:11:41

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's exports of fresh fruits and vegetables in the first quarter of the year reached $774.5 million, the head of a sectoral association said on April 13. 

Nejdat Sin, head of the Mediterranean Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters' Association, said in a statement that exports by the sector had increased by 22% compared to the same period last year.

The sector's export volume was $2.73 billion with a rise of 21% for 2020, he said, adding: "These figures are the result of an efficient, qualified and safe production process."

Russia was the top importer of Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables, purchasing $229 million worth of produce, followed by Iraq and Romania with $76 million and $69.2 million, respectively.

Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands nearly $1 bln compensation

The megaship which blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal and crippled world trade for nearly a week has been "seized" on court orders until the vessel’s owners pay $900 million, canal authorities said on April 13.
Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

Turkey has been ranked as the fifth-biggest wind power investor in Europe in 2020 with €1.6 billion, according to WindEurope’s report on April 13.
Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.