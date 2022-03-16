Turkish FM to hold ceasefire talks in Russia, Ukraine

ANKARA

Turkey’s foreign minister is traveling to Moscow as part of efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu would hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday before traveling to Ukraine for talks on Thursday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 15.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan also said the Polish President Andrzej Duda would be visiting Turkey on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on the crisis.

Last week the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum organized by Turkey, although their talks failed to produce a breakthrough.