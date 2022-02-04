Turkey’s flag carrier tests ‘greener fuel’ for first time

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has launched a flight for the first time using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key moment for the aviation industry which has been seeking to adopt more environmentalist efforts.

The national flag carrier’s first flight on TK1823 using aviation fuel obtained from sustainable sources departed from Istanbul Airport on Feb. 2 for the Charles De Gaulle Airport in the French capital.

The sendoff ceremony held before the first flight was attended by local authorities, THY senior officials and the relevant personnel of the airport operating company.

Speaking at the event held prior to the take-off, Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines’ chairperson of the board, said that a THY airplane using environmentally friendly fuel will meet the sky for the first time in history.

“We aim to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the carbon footprint of our guests,” said Bolat, vowing that these efforts will continue.

The special fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 87 percent compared to fossil fuels.

The carrier has implemented over 100 operational optimization projects since 2008 to lower its carbon footprint, saving over 15,000 tons of fuel and preventing nearly 48,400 tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere during the third quarter of 2021.

Sourced from Finland-based oil refining company Neste, the environment-friendly fuel is stored by Turkish Airlines subsidiary Turkish Fuel Services (TFS) to fill the aircraft after blending it with jet fuel.

For his part, Hüseyin Aslanoğlu, the head of TFS, said the production of biojets is as strategically important as the use of biojets for Turkish aviation, expressing that they are proud to supply sustainable aviation fuels for the first time in Turkey.