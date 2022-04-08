Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

ISTANBUL
Orhan Pamuk, a prominent novelist and Turkey’s first Nobel laureate, has tied the knot with Aslı Akyavaş, with whom he has been together for nearly 10 years.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was held at Beyoğlu Municipality’s Office in presence of their close family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is 69-year-old Pamuk’s second marriage. The author was first married to Aylin Türegün in 1982, and the couple got blessed with a daughter they named Rüya.

But they ended their marriage in 2001.

On the other hand, 47-year-old Akyavaş is known in the health care community for her attempts at institutionalizing health tourism in Turkey.

She graduated from Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University and completed a marketing certificate program at the University of California in 2002.

Pamuk’s books have been translated into over 60 languages, with more than 2 million copies sold worldwide.

