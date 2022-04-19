Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

  • April 19 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

Liabilities against non-residents fell 2 percent to $512.1 billion during the same period.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between external assets and liabilities, was minus $224 billion at the end of February, versus minus $229.7 billion at the end of 2021.

As regards sub-items under assets, reserve assets recorded $110.5 billion, down 0.6 percent, while other investments dropped by 2.3 percent to $118.2 billion.

“Currency and deposits of banks, one of the sub-items of other investment, recorded $52.4 billion, indicating an increase of 1.7 percent compared to the end of 2021,” said the bank.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate was 12.24 at the end of 2021 and had risen to around 14.06 by the end of February.

Non-residents’ foreign exchange deposits were up 0.7 percent to $35.1 billion, while the lira deposits increased by 26 percent to $12.2 billion.​​​​​​​

The total external loan stock of banks was at $65.8 billion, down 1.2 percent from the end of 2021, while the total external loan stock of other sectors dropped 0.3 percent to $96.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has raised the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the Central Bank from 25 percent to to 40 percent.

The move was aimed at propping up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, according to local media.

In January, the government mandated exporters to sell 25 percent of their foreign currency revenues to the Central Bank.

The Central Bank’s net foreign currency reserves have risen to $18.3 billion last week.

Turkey’s exports reached $225 billion in 2021 and the government and economists expect they will reach $250 billion this year.

Last month, the bank kept its main interest rate unchanged for a fourth month at 14 percent.

The decision was in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s opposition to high borrowing costs in a bid to boost growth, investments, employment and exports.

In an effort to soften the blow on households, the government has implemented tax cuts on basic goods and has adjusted electricity tariffs, as the inflation rate hit 61 percent last month.

Turkey’s economy grew 11 percent in 2021, the fastest among G20 countries.

Inflation,

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8 percent

China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8 percent
Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban
Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives ahead of IMF talks

Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives ahead of IMF talks
Biden requires US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

Biden requires US-made steel, iron for infrastructure
House price index nearly doubled in February

House price index nearly doubled in February
Tunisian weavers turn rags into eco-friendly rugs

Tunisian weavers turn rags into eco-friendly rugs
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.