Turkey’s exports total $9 bln in April

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4% year-on-year in April to reach $8.99 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on May 29.

The country's imports also fell by 25% to stand at $13.55 billion in the month, versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The foreign trade deficit was $4.56 billion in April, up 67% compared to April 2019, it said.

"In April 2020, exports coverage imports was 66.3% while it was 84.9% in April 2019," TurkStat added.

Turkey's exports totaled $167.92 billion and imports were $171.53 billion in 2019.



