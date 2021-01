Turkey's exports top $169.5 bln in 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports reached $169.5 billion in 2020, the trade minister announced on Jan. 5, citing preliminary data.

Turkey recorded all-time high monthly export figure of $17.8B in December, up 16% year-on-year, Ruhsar Pekcan said during a year-end foreign trade evaluation meeting in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's imports also rose by 4.3% to reach $219.4B in 2020. The country's export-to-import coverage ratio hit 77.3% in 2020.